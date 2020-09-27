Charles “Chuck” Coleman Arrasmith, 91, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Clarkston, in the arms of his loving wife, Nicole. He was also surrounded by his beloved children throughout his brief illness.
He was born Feb. 22, 1929, to George and Clara Arrasmith in Springfield, Colo. He moved with his parents and siblings to Palouse, Wash., in 1942.
After he graduated from Palouse High School, Charles joined the United States Navy as a seaman. He served in both World War II and the Korean War. He was the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal and the Lewis Clark Valley Quilt of Honor.
In 1953, Chuck married Lela Mae Batten, of Palouse. They had four children, Kirk, Teresa, Tamara and Mignon. They lived briefly in Milton-Freewater and Seattle before settling in Palouse. They were later divorced. In 1964, Chuck married Bette Jo (Crose) Thompson and they made their home in Palouse. Bette Jo passed away on June 17, 1987.
On Feb. 8, 1990, Chuck married Nicole D. Kammeyer. They lived in Palouse until 1997 and moved to Clarkston. After his retirement, he and Nicki spent winters as “snow birds” in the home he built near San Felipe, Baja California. His children were able to join them on numerous occasions and enjoyed fishing the Sea of Cortez, playing on the beach, riding four-wheelers and sand rails and sightseeing.
Chuck worked at Washington State University and retired as an electrical engineer in the physical plant. He was dedicated and hard working both on the job and at home. He loved construction and remodeled a number of homes and built three new homes. He was a member of the Palouse School Board, Lions Club and VFW.
Chuck loved spending time with family and friends. He was quick-witted and always had hilarious one-liners. In addition to construction, he enjoyed reading, dancing, camping, boating, traveling, watching football and shooting the breeze at the local pub. When he and Nicki quit spending winters in Mexico, their love of animals led to expanding their family to include several dogs, exotic birds, iguanas and they filled their pond with koi.
He has left us with many wonderful memories. His kids remember Friday nights when “Dad” came home with Hershey bars in his back pocket for each of them. Summer trips to the lake for a week of swimming, water skiing and fishing were special. Family reunions and Fourth of July camping trips at Dworshak are cherished by everyone. Volleyball in the Palouse Park was an activity he enjoyed with his children and friends, young and old. Family holiday parties included card games, great food, laughter and love. They are treasured memories.
In addition to his travel with the Navy, he also visited Australia and New Zealand. Chuck and Nicki shared a love of travel. Mexico, Samoa and trips to Hawaii a few times were some of the remarkable adventures they enjoyed together.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Nicole, at the family home; son Kirk (Jenifer) Arrasmith; daughters Teresa (Burnell) Arndt, Tamara Arrasmith and Mignon Arrasmith; grandchildren Derek Arndt, Brandon (Christina) Arndt, Cody Arrasmith and Whitney Arrasmith; great-grandchildren Bradyn, K’lee, Zedyn and Xavion; and father-in-law and friend Chris Kammeyer. He also leaves behind his beloved menagerie of animals.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, George and Clara; and all seven siblings, Aden, Orland, Jeannette, Kathryn, Hazel, George and Marion.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Online condolences may be left at merchantfuneralhome.com or kramercares.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chuck’s name to the Potlatch VFW, P.O. Box 386, Potlatch ID, 83855.