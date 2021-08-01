This obituary for Charles F. Woods was submitted by one group of his relatives. The other obituary for Woods that also appears on this page was submitted by a different group of relatives.
———
It’s with sadness and fond memories that we announce the passing of Charles F. Woods. He passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital due to complications following surgery. He was 93.
Charles was born to Florence (Anschutz) and Earl J. Woods, Feb. 25, 1928, in Potlatch. He was the third of six children — Bobbi Jean, Jack, Marion, Richard and Lois. The family moved to Lewiston when Charles was a teenager. He graduated from Lewiston Senior High School in 1946. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation and served in Japan until he was happily and honorably discharged in 1948.
He returned to Lewiston where he married Barbara Grant June 13, 1951, at St. Stanislaus Church. Four sons, Thomas, Bruce, Steven and John, followed. Chuck joined his father Earl in the insurance business and, along with brothers Jack and Richard, ran Woods and Sons Insurance Agency until his retirement in 1996. In retirement he was a volunteer for Nez Perce County Historical Society, Lewis-Clark State College and the Community Center. He was instrumental in raising funds for the repair of the statue that stands at the front of the courthouse. He was most proud of delivering meals on behalf of Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program for more than 20 years.
Chuck was an alpine skier, carving up gracefully the slopes at Bluewood and Brundage well into his 80s. He loved cycling and crossed the United States with Trek Across America, along with his dear friend, Bill Mannschreck. He could be seen regularly riding the area well into his days, even after a lopsided tangle or two with a vehicle. He dutifully kept track of days skied, tennis matches played and miles biked on pieces of paper tucked in his shirt pocket, along with humorous quotes, historical anecdotes, jokes, the names and ages of his grandchildren, and other notes that gave him joy and kept him thinking. He was funny, thrifty, civic-minded, a hiker, fond of wolves, a reader of history, loved animals, a volunteer in the community and a proud life-long Liberal Democrat. He had many friends over the years and truly enjoyed the people in the community. He was a joy to visit with and always eager to share a laugh.
Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara Woods; brother Jack and sisters-in-law Leona and Marilyn; his sons Thomas, Bruce, Steve and John; daughters-in-law Carey (Day) Woods and Barbara (Comstock) Woods; grandchildren, Josh, Andrea, Mathew, Angela, Stephanie, Shannon, and numerous great-grandchildren and a dog named Dawg.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Lewiston Public Library or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.