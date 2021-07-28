This obituary for Charles F. Woods was submitted by one group of his relatives. The other obituary for Woods that also appears on this page was submitted by a different group of relatives.
It’s with sadness and fond memories that we announce the passing of Charles F. Woods, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Monday evening, July 19, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital because of complications following surgery. He was 93.
Charlie was born to Florence Anshutz Woods and Earle J. Woods on Feb. 25, 1928, in Potlatch. He was the third of six children, Bobbi Jean, Jack, Marian, Richard and Lois. The family moved to Lewiston where Charles attended and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1946. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation and served in Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1948.
He returned to Lewiston where he married Barbara Grant at St. Stanislaus Church on July 13, 1951. Four sons, Thomas, Bruce, Steven and John, followed. He joined his father, Earle, in the insurance business and, along with brothers Jack and Richard, ran Woods and Sons Insurance Agency until his retirement in 2008. In retirement, he delivered meals on behalf of Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program.
Chuck was an alpine skier well into his 80s. He loved cycling and crossed the United States with Trek Across America, along with his friend, Bill Mannschreck. He could be seen regularly riding the area well into his days. He was funny, thrifty, civic-minded, a hiker, fond of wolves, a reader of history, loved animals, a volunteer in the community and a proud lifelong liberal Democrat. He had many friends over the years and truly enjoyed the people in the community. He especially enjoyed sightseeing outings with his cousin, James Seymour. He was a joy to visit with and always eager to share a laugh.
Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara Woods; brother Jack and sisters-in-law Leona and Marilyin; his sons, Thomas, Bruce, Steve and John; daughters-in-law Carey (Day) Woods and Barbara (Comstock) Woods; grandchildren Josh, Andrea, Matthew, Angela, Stephanie and Shannon; numerous great-grandchildren; and a dog named Dawg.
He was preceded in death by sisters Barbara Penhallegon, Marian Phillips and Lois McConnell; brother Richard; and daughter-in-law Sherri Mahoney Woods.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501, or through PayPal, or the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.