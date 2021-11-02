Charles “Charley” Cecil Baker, 93, passed away with his loving family at his side Saturday morning, Oct. 23, 2021.
He was born in Sublette, Kan., on Sept. 25, 1928. He loved growing up in western Kansas with his four siblings and parents on the farm and helping out in his parents’ clothing store.
After meeting at a dance, he married Sue Baker in 1948 in Garden City, Kan. They were married for 73 years. He adored his daughters, Meg Ann Watt and Amy Baker Stout, and his grandchildren, Mamie Ruth Watt and Connor Cruz Stout.
He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Moses Lake, Wash. Sports were a lifelong passion of his, especially track and field. Over the years, Coach Baker coached at Castlerock High School in Castlerock, Wash., James Lick High School in San Jose, Calif., San Jose City College, Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and preseason conditioning for several professional and college athletes and teams. Over his entire career, he helped myriad people as a mentor and often a second father to run better and faster. He coached Olympic gold medalist Lee Evans who won two gold medals at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and set the world record in the 400-meter and 4x400 meter relay team. His world-class men’s 880 relay team broke the world record twice in 1970, along with many other records and national championships at IU and SJCC. Regardless of his profession, he never stopped coaching.
Joining Bankers Systems Inc. took the family to Little Rock, Ark., where they made lifelong friends through St. James Methodist Church, the Quapaw Quarter and other organizations. Charley will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Baker; daughter Amy Baker Stout (Greg Stout) and grandson, Connor Cruz Stout, all of Clarkston; daughter Meg Ann (John) Watt and granddaughter, Mamie Ruth Watt, of Tucson, Ariz.; and sister, Barbara Burnside, of Katy, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Dr., Lewiston.