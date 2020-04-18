Charles Anthony Lame, 83, died suddenly from a brain tumor at home with his wife and daughters by his side Friday, March 20, 2020.
Charlie was born May 10, 1936, in Acushnet, Mass. He married his first wife, Hazel Martin, on Sept. 26, 1956, and had three daughters, Robin (Greg) Pedersen, Kelley (Rick) Parsons and Jodi (Rob) Bolon. They were married for 33 years and had six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He had three stepchildren with his present wife, Marilyn, of 30 years, Kim (Paul) Manibusan, Erick Martin and Chris (Kimberly) Martin; along with 12 stepgrandchildren and nine stepgreat-grandchildren. His first wife, his mother, father and brother predeceased him.
Charlie was an outgoing, friendly person. He was known for his quick smile, easy laugh and love for music and motorcycles. Everyone who met him loved him. He had a lifelong love for God that was insatiable and infectious. We love you bunches and miss you so much!
At his request, no service will be held.