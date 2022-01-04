Charlene Sue Witters passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer complicated by COVID-19, at the age of 77.
She was born May 21, 1944, the third of five girls born to Virginia and Ira Cox, of Topeka, Kan. She attended school in both Kansas and California, graduating from Banning High School in Wilmington, Calif. She moved to Gardena, Calif., where she met Jimmie R. Witters at a weekend dance on the pier in Long Beach, Calif. They were married in October 1961, right before a deployment with the U.S. Navy. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family in attendance.
After their marriage, they settled briefly in California until Jimmie left the Navy and they returned to his hometown in Clarkston, where she raised five children with her husband. Charlene and Jim moved to Grangeville in the mid ’70s, where they lived for four years before returning to settle down in Clarkston.
She stayed home to raise her children until she ventured out as a real estate agent with Century 21. Later, she took over management of the family business, Western Floors. She and Jim also own Hillview RV Park, which she helped manage until her death.
Charlene enjoyed her many RV outings with her husband and friends to destinations near and far. They started with an 18-foot used motorhome and ended their adventures in a new 40-foot diesel pusher. Their motorhome group traveled together for more than 30 years. She was an avid reader, and often stayed up all night to finish a book. Her friends often commented on her colorful collection of Converse tennis shoes, of which she owned more than 100 pairs — a color for each outfit.
Her last adventure was a much-needed bucket list trip to Hawaii with her best friend, Lisa Ingraham.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Jim, at the family home in Clarkston; her children Glenn (Jennifer), of Clarkston, Susie (Ed) Earl, of Asotin, Jodie (Bill) Oliver, of Cody, Wyo., Roger (Pam), of Clarkston, and Robert (Sarah), of Clarkston; her eight grandchildren, Brandon and Chelsea Witters, Kristin (Fred) Morrow-Sakshaug, Rhanda Earl, Bandy (Tanisha) Earl, Zane (Kami) Earl, Melanie Goulette, Derek (Robin) Goulette, and Zack (Taylor) Oliver, with number nine due in January; 12 great-grandchildren with an additional two on the way; her sisters Joyce (Jerry) Cornett and Kay (John) Burge, of Kansas, and many beloved in-laws from Jim’s family. Preceding her in death were both her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Pauline Witters; two sisters, Shirley Vazquez and Sharon Brockhoft; and sister-in-law Evelyn Kerr.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring to honor her memory, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Charlene to Shriners Hospitals for Children or your local animal shelter.