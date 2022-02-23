Charlene R. Schumacher, 83, formerly of Grangeville, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.
Mom was born Dec. 6, 1938, to Edgar G. Hewson and Charol (Seay) Hewson in Spokane. She attended elementary school at Marshall School until the family moved to Grangeville, where she was a member of GHS class of 1956.
In September 1954, she married Jerry D. Crane in Coeur d’Alene. Three children — Jamie, Steven and Marty Crane — were born from that relationship, living in Yakima and Grangeville. They later divorced.
As a young single mother, she began working for an all-female tree-planting crew. Later, she went to work at Jordan Motor Co., where she met and married the love of her life, Neil Schumacher, in 1973. Neil’s four children — Fred, Pam, James and Len Schumacher — instantly became family.
Neil and Mom became very active in the Grangeville Elks Lodge, the Jordan Motor “Family,” Grangeville Eagle’s No. 539 and traveling with the Camas Prairie Roundabouts Good Sam Club.
After Neil’s death in 1998 and after Jordan’s closed, Mom worked for Likkel’s Insurance until her retirement. Mom was very passionate about our local elections and worked on them for many years. Mom loved music, dancing, camping and spending time with family.
“Grandma Schu” was always helping to raise the grandkids. She especially enjoyed following Seth and Tyler when they played sports. In the past few years, Mom and Aunt Shirley Crane could be seen at all GHS football and basketball games. Special shoutout to Aunt Shirley for taking such good care of her and keeping Mom active, also making sure she made it to meals at the Senior Citizens Center.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Ronald Hewson, Richard Holien and Gary Ticen; and sister, Janice Rhodes; along with bonus daughter Pam Applegate; and three grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-grandson.
She is survived by Jamie Russell and Steven (Shirley) Crane, of Grangeville, Marty (Carol) Crane, of Clarkston, Fred Schumacher (Riki), of California, James Schumacher (Sandy), of Florida, and Len Schumacher (Connie), of Idaho Falls. She also has 15 grandchildren, several great-grandkids, and a few great-great-grandkids.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 19 at Blackmer Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A covered-dish lunch will follow at the Eagles Lodge, 218 N. C St.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be donated to Grangeville Eagle’s No. 539.