Charlene A. Setlow was born April 14, 1944, to Charles and Louise Setlow in Lewiston. She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in the Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., where she had received her new heart.
Although the conventional life span for heart transplant patients is 10 years, in her typical style Charlene went on to exceed those expectations for 14 years, much to the delight of everyone who knew and loved her. She never wasted a minute of this new lease on life.
She grew up in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1962. She married Charles “Chuck” Hines, of Lewiston, in 1963. They lived in the valley for a couple of years before moving to Monterey, Calif. She was employed as a software consultant while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in information technology from San Jose State University. For the next 30 years, she continued her career as an IT specialist and software engineer with international banking and financial firms until she developed a sudden and critical need for a heart transplant to save her life. This brought her into retirement, but not resignation.
As a philanthropist, she pursued her dream of assisting young women to achieve their educational goals in science, and established and supported several science-related scholarships and grants. These include the Louise V. Setlow Scholarship for rising seventh-grade girls, selected for American Association of University Women’s Monterey Chapter sponsored Tech Trek camp at Stanford University. Additionally, she established the Charlene A. Setlow STEM endowment at Mount St. Mary’s University, Los Angeles. Charlene also generously contributed to the Clarkston Education Foundation Charles and Louise Setlow Memorial Scholarship Fund, established by the siblings in honor of the parents.
In gratitude for her new heart, she was a volunteer at Stanford University, serving in the Patient and Family Partner Program. She helped instruct emergency room residents to hone communication skills. She generously made use of her gift of more time with her new heart to make the most of the rest of her life.
Charlene is survived by her devoted life partner of many years, Gary Ritter, of Carmel, Calif.; brother Robert “Rob” Setlow, of Clarkston; and numerous nieces and nephews in Alabama, Maine and Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Charles Setlow; brother Andrew Setlow; and sister Margueritte.
Cremation will take place in Monterey County, with a scattering of her ashes in Monterey Bay, Calif. Godspeed, dear Charlene, you will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations in Charlene’s honor may be made to the Charles and Louise Setlow Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Clarkston Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 361, Clarkston, WA 99403.
There will be no funeral arrangements, per her request.