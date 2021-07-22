The Lord called Chandler Lee Black, 20, to be with Him on Friday, July 16, 2021.
He was born Jan. 16, 2001, in Lewiston to Michelle Riddle and Richard Black. They made Lewiston his home. He attended Camelot Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and Lewiston High School. He graduated in 2019.
He mowed lawns when he was in grade school, worked at McDonald’s here and in Montana, and was working with his dad learning to install flooring. Chandler played baseball and basketball for the Lewiston Boys and Girls Club and football and basketball for Sacajawea. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, archery and loved music. He enjoyed spending time with family camping, water sports and telling stories. Chandler was always making all of us laugh. He played video games with his uncle Shawn.
Survivors include father Richard Black; mother Michelle Riddle; sisters Alyssa Beidler, of Kennewick, Mikayla Miller, of Lewiston, and Trinity Chandler, of Wenatchee; brother Daniel Moreno, of Pasadena, Calif.; grandparents Jerry and Judy Black, Gary and Minnie Riddle, of Lewiston; great-grandma Lianne Ruth, of Langenselbold, Germany; uncles Shawn Riddle, James and Marcy Black, of Lewiston; aunt Christina Grim, of Lewiston; and many cousins.
Chandler was preceded in death by great-grandparents Gerald and Virginia Riddle, Delbert and Dorthy Hawk, Paul and Marie Black, of Lewiston; Wilhelm Ruth; great-aunt Karin Ruth, of Germany; great-uncle John Hawk; great-aunts Sandra Scott, Karen Stapp and Ellen Hawk, of Lewiston.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Monday at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston, with David Crocket officiating. A reception will follow.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is the final resting place for Chandler. You are invited to leave online condolences for the family at mtviewfuneralhome.com.