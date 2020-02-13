Our beloved son, husband and father, Chad Evan Snyder, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Chad was born Oct. 22, 1977, in Lewiston to Steven and Teresa Snyder. He graduated from Lewiston High School and later studied electrical engineering at the University of Idaho. He went on to graduate from Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix.
He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1997 to 2003. He was an avionics tech 2 for the P3 Orion VP-9 out of Hawaii. He separated from San Diego as an E-5. Chad earned the Navy Battle E and the Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation medal along with several other awards.
Chad held several jobs throughout his life but the job he loved the most was with Pulau Corp., a military training facility outside of Boise.
Chad loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, hiking, kayaking and being with family and friends. His hobbies were ham amateur radios, driving in his Jeep and brewing his own beer. Chad joined the local CVMA Chapter 13-3 and helped a lot of veterans in the valley with their small projects they were doing when a veteran was in need. He also helped Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) members with their various motorcycle issues since he had a talent for working on them.
Chad is survived by his wife, Megan Snyder, and their son, Logan, of Lewiston; his daughter, Malia Snyder, of South Africa, and his son, Talon Snyder, of Nampa; and his stepsons, Nicholas and Duncan Tucker, of Fruitland, Idaho. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Steven and Judy Snyder, of Cottonwood; his mother, Teresa Wilborg, and husband Barney, of Statesville, N.C.; his maternal grandmother, Ruth Gallant, of Nampa; his brother, Jeremy Snyder, of Mooresville, N.C.; his brother, Jesse Snyder, of Clarkston; and his stepsister, Koleen Vilensky; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepbrothers, Roger and Matthew Dawson; and his paternal grandparents, Barbara Marshall and Ralph Snyder.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at Veterans of Foreign War, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. His remains will be escorted to the service by the CVMA group.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Warfighters or to Combat Vets Motorcycle Association to help bring a veterans center to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Donations can be sent through PayPal to AmericanWarfighters@gmail.com or mailed into American Warfighters, 3629 18th St., Lewiston, ID 83501, or through PayPal to 122cvma@gmail.com for the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.