Celestine F. (Zitzelberger) Wilkerson passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Celeste was born April 19, 1934, to Fred and Hazel Zitzelberger in Madison, Wis. The family then moved to Colby, Kan., and then to Shoup, Idaho, before settling in Lewiston.
Mom attended and graduated from Lewiston schools. During high school she worked at the hospital, volunteering as a candy striper. After her children were all in school, Mom went back to work, working in the food industry for several restaurants and nursing homes in the valley. She retired from Twin City Foods, where she worked for many years in quality control.
Mom married William R. Wilkerson in 1954; they welcomed four children, David Wilkerson, born on her birthday, Diana Wilkerson, Loretta Wilkerson and Anita Grimm (Mark). She was blessed to have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with her grandkids, going to their ball games, school programs and get-togethers brought her great joy.
Celeste was very creative, loved art and was a magnificent painter in multiple mediums, flourishing in landscapes, flowers and animals. She was an accomplished seamstress, having made many of her children’s clothes as they were growing up. Mom loved to knit and crochet, gifting her blankets to babies on the way and frequently donating blankets to the hospital. On a sunny day, you would find her in her yard gardening, planting flowers and vegetables and enjoying the outdoors.
We knew her as: Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Cousin, and Friend. She was generous, caring and thoughtful, sending cards and letters to those she loved on holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed visiting and attending events with friends. Mom was selfless when it came to helping out others in need, a loyal giver to charities and church.
True to her namesake, Frances, she took after St. Francis of Assisi and cared for the animals that needed love. The castaways, the strays, the unloved; she made sure they were fed, went to the vet and showered them with her attention and affection.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, William; son David; her parents, Fred and Hazel; as well as her four brothers, Antoine, Joseph, Lawrence and Norbert Zitzelberger. She is survived by her three daughters, Diana, Loretta and Anita, along with her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celeste was deeply loved by her family and friends and is missed by everyone. Till we meet again.
The family suggests donations be made in her name to your favorite Animal rescue or shelter.
A rosary and funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16, at All Saints St. Stanislaus Church in Lewiston.