Cecilia M. Turner, 94, passed away of natural causes Friday, May 15, 2020, at Golden Girls Residential Care hospice care in Lewiston. Cecilia’s family is forever grateful for the excellent end-of-life care provided by the staff at Golden Girls.
She was born Nov. 7, 1925, to Leeta (Stonebraker) and Joseph Patrick Hayden, in Lewiston.
Cecilia graduated from Orofino High School in 1943. She married builder Robert Klein-Schoorel in 1947. They had three children, and were divorced in 1956. Cecilia married pharmacist John Turner on Sept. 12, 1958. They had one child, and Mr. Turner adopted the children from Cecilia’s previous marriage. The marriage later ended in divorce in 1972.
She worked for the state of Idaho Youth Services for three years, and was an administrative assistant for the Division of Environmental Quality for 35 years. She retired at 80.
She was involved in a variety of community events and organizations. She was a founder of Lewiston’s “Candy Cane Lane” on Sunset Drive; a 1964 Lewiston Roundup chaperone; member of the Fine Arts Committee and chairman of the Fine Arts Ball of 1968; member of the Welfare League, and later took the position of chairman in her 10th year. She attended Fourth Day of Grace prayer group for 35 years and was a congregant of All Saints Catholic Church.
Cecilia Turner was a devoted mother, grandmother, GiGi and friend. She was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. If you had the pleasure of knowing Cecilia, you almost certainly also know of her family. Nothing pleased her more than to boast of their accomplishments. Cecilia was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Pat) Lightfield and Lisa (John) Fabrique, both of Lewiston; grandchildren Ashley (Dave) Morris of Everett, Wash., Kiley (Brady) Claussen of Lewiston, Stephanie (Mitch) Bowen of Lewiston, Rob (Courtney) Lightfield, of Troy, Lucy (Tim) Laney of Lewiston, Scott (Jerriann) Turner of Martinez, Calif., Alicia Turner of Chico, Calif., and Alex (Megan) Turner and Angela Turner of Spokane; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Nicholas and Ronald Turner; and sisters Katie Carey and Barbara Fairley.
A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, followed by an 11 a.m. service. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.