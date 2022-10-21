Catherine Mae Symons passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia with her sons by her side. Catherine was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Merced, Calif., to Clarence and Helen Tedrow. She was raised in Mariposa, Calif.
She married Paul C. Todd in 1955 and had five sons. She remarried in 1965 to Norman Symons with three sons, and they had a daughter — all were raised in Post Falls, one big family.
Mom enjoyed cooking, she worked for the Post Falls School District as head cook. She loved to take care of everyone and family. She took care of Dad until her passing. At retirement they moved to Orofino for 20 years and then moved to the Clarkston Heights and lived at Sunset Heights.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Nancy; and sons Dale Synmons and Donald Todd.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Norman Symons; sisters Barbara Symons and Laura James; brother Ben Tedrow; sons Daniel Todd, Ken Todd, Ron Todd, Larry Todd, Bryan Symons and Russell Symons; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed very much.
There will be a small celebration of life for her from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Sunset Heights Clubhouse, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston. Another celebration of life will take place in Post Falls at a later date.