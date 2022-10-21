Catherine Mae Symons

Catherine Mae Symons passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia with her sons by her side. Catherine was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Merced, Calif., to Clarence and Helen Tedrow. She was raised in Mariposa, Calif.

She married Paul C. Todd in 1955 and had five sons. She remarried in 1965 to Norman Symons with three sons, and they had a daughter — all were raised in Post Falls, one big family.