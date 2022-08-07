Catherine Louise Millward Skiles

Catherine Louise Millward Skiles, age 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.

Cathy was born Sept. 16, 1944, on the Alameda Naval Base in Alameda, Calif., to Andrew Blaine and Dorothy Mae Blyler, Millward. She was a 1962 graduate of Orofino High School.