Catherine Louise Millward Skiles, age 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
Cathy was born Sept. 16, 1944, on the Alameda Naval Base in Alameda, Calif., to Andrew Blaine and Dorothy Mae Blyler, Millward. She was a 1962 graduate of Orofino High School.
Cathy gave birth to her one and only son, Charles Anthony “Tony” Skiles on Christmas Day, 1968. She spent most of her career working for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and then deputy, retiring in 2011.
Cathy was a member of the Cottonwood Creek Community Church and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She could often be found traveling to all the festivities and sporting events of her three grandchildren Hunter, Tori and Mara. She had a passion for photography and bird watching.
Cathy is survived by sister Patricia Rencehausen of Lewiston; sister Rita and Richard Norton of Missoula, Mont.; and sister Robin Allen of Clarkston; Tony Skiles of Pierce; two grandchildren, Tori and Mara Skiles; great-grandson Brantley Tyler Brouwers; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father Andrew Blaine Millward, stepmother Gertrude Trudy Hoke, mother Dorothy Mae Kerzman, stepfather Arthur Kerzman, sister Sharron Marcell and grandson Hunter Skiles.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 27, at the Cottonwood Creek Community Church, 20706 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service.