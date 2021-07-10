Catherine Joy Bradshaw was born in Pinehurst, Idaho, on Oct. 24, 1935, to Otis Dewey Bradshaw and Pearl Franklin Bradshaw.
She attended Kellogg High School, where she was a member of the debate team, commercial club and girls’ league. She served as the honor society secretary-treasurer and as treasurer of the K-Dettes marching drill team. As a member of Rainbow Girls, she earned all seven merit bars. She was the 1954 Idaho state history champion and graduated summa cum laude as salutatorian of her class. She maintained her keen interest in history and politics throughout her life.
During a high school career day, she was inspired by a local architect to pursue that field. Because a degree in architecture required a fifth year of study, she chose to study for a degree in chemistry instead. A school counselor discouraged her from a degree in chemistry because it was deemed not appropriate for a woman. Instead, she majored in home economics with emphasis on interior design, textiles and nutrition. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction from the University of Arizona in 1958.
After graduation, she worked as a chemist before returning home to Idaho. Upon her return, she taught chemistry at Kellogg High School for one semester and then served as executive director for Camp Fire Girls.
Everyone talks about marrying “the boy next door,” and Joy did exactly that when she married her next door neighbor Lenard “Rusty” Vaughn. We three girls had a truly blessed childhood. As children, we loved running back and forth between our grandparents’ homes when we visited Pinehurst. Our parents moved to Lake Grove, Ore., before settling in Lewiston in 1968.
Joy was a leader for Bluebirds and Camp Fire Girls, and a guardian for Job’s Daughters. She was a league bowler and played in a bridge club. With her sister Alice, she co-owned Primrose Health Foods in the Lewiston Center Mall.
Joy was a very talented designer and used her skills indoors and out. She could see a color once and later recall the exact hue. She was generous with her time and helped family and friends create beautiful rooms and fabulous yards. People would often pull over to look at her artistic yard and flower gardens.
She especially loved making jewelry, an art she shared with Rusty. When he retired, they traveled throughout the Northwest selling jewelry, gems and specimens at numerous rock and gem shows. They were longtime members of the Hells Canyon Gem Club. They later attended flea markets and added vintage items to their tables. They both loved to take long trips in their travel trailer and visited many places around the country.
Summers were spent camping and exploring, digging for crystals and old bottles, picking huckleberries, sitting around campfires, eating freshly caught fish and burnt Jiffy Pop, and playing cards or Yahtzee while huddled in the camper during a storm. Years later, their grandchildren enjoyed these same summer traditions with Grandma Joy and Papa, who hooked them on early morning caffeine.
In 2014, Joy and Rusty built a home in Tumtum, Wash., next door to Molly and her family. Mom loved having a new house to design and landscape, and Dad was thrilled to fish every day.
On Friday, May 28, 2021, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Joy passed away after a long battle with leukemia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lenard “Rusty,” and two sisters, Della Bradshaw Edwards and Grace Franklin Byrne. She is survived by her sister Alice Louise Wenger, of Lewiston; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy Vaughn Unger and husband Bruce, of Wenatchee, Connie Miller and husband Wayne, of Clarkston, and Molly Myers and husband Larry, of Tumtum; and six grandchildren, Tony Vaughn Unger, Victor Vaughn Unger, Adam Nicholas Miller, Stephanie Marie Jenison and husband Jesse, Alisha Jolynne Myers, Hailey Michael Myers; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
If you would like to make a donation in Joy’s memory, please consider Spokane Hospice House North or KC Help in Wenatchee. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 9816, Spokane, WA 99209. A celebration of her life will be held Sept. 19 in Tumtum.