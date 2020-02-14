Catherine J. Kelly

Cathy J. Miller-Kelly, 81, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home.
“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear.”
Cathy was born May 17, 1938, in Lewiston to Phil and June Miller. She was raised on the family farm near Waha and graduated from Lewiston High School. She was the oldest of three sisters and one brother. All but one sister and her daughter, Christine Connors, preceded her in death.
Cathy is survived by her sibling, Betty Goetzinger; her children, Lee Connors, Mike Connors and Ben Kelly (Marcie); in addition to 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cathy had many fond memories with her family and friends, as she was loved by so many throughout the years. One of her most recent and fondest memories was traveling to San Diego with her sons to see her granddaughter get married.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Elite Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and loving care of Cathy.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 1 at the Clarkston Eagles.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society of America.