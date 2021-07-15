Heaven gained one fierce angel, a mother of four, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Anyone who knew Cassie could see that her children were the entirety of her world.
Cassie Nichole Rebel (Ball), who loved to be called “Momma” by her kids, departed all too soon from her loving family Thursday, July 1, 2021. Cassie was born Jan. 14, 1995, in Lewiston to Cheryl Wormell. She married her best friend, Shawn Rebel, on June 19, 2021. Cassie was a wonderful mother to Tyra Jae, Shawn Lee Jr., Robbie Lee and Adaline Nichole. She raised her children with love and devotion alongside her spouse and best friend, Shawn Rebel, in Clarkston.
As a full-time mom, Cassie was known for sharing with the world that she was the luckiest Momma on earth. She would share how blessed she felt to have such an amazing family, and how incredible of a father Shawn is for their family too. Her hobbies included camping with her family, being sassy, taking pictures and capturing every moment with her children, and opening her home to anyone and everyone for the holidays.
She is survived by her husband, Shawn Rebel; and children Tyra Jae, Shawn Lee Jr., Robbie Lee and Adaline Nichole. Cassie is also survived by her mother, Cheryl Wormell, and stepfather Wayne Long; sister and brother-in-law Buddy and Justina Tackett and their children, Reily, Dylan, Aunaka, Zylas and Ryder; brother and sister-in-law Jimmy Ball and Konnar Tousley and their son, Mason; brother and sister-in-law Jonny Bauer and Maddie Dawson; grandparents Dale and Barbara Brock; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Aloma Ball, and stepfather Robert Lee Bauer.
Cassie was a fighter. Her perspective on the beauty in this world will fill many people with the incredible joy she felt for life. She is truly missed. Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 31, at New Spring Missionary Baptist Church in Lewiston.