We mourn the early passing of our sweet Cashleigh Savannah Gruell, daughter of Lewiston native Lana S. Gruell. Cashleigh was born March 18, 2002, in Las Vegas, the youngest of four close siblings. She passed Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her family home in Las Vegas.
Cashleigh attended schools in Las Vegas, earning the President’s Award for Education Achievement and the Millennium Scholarship upon graduating high school.
Cashleigh expressed herself through art and humor. She was a self-taught artist and tattoo artist, and she had diverse taste in music. Her quick wit and dark sense of humor was the center of her personality. Cashleigh was an old soul — even as a child, she had an uncanny sense of maturity. She had an eclectic style, she was a minimalist and didn’t ask much from others. Cashleigh was the kind of person that made everyone around her better humans. She was open-minded, creative and empathetic. Animals of all kinds also appreciated her calm presence. Cashleigh especially adored her cat and longtime companion, Fuzzer.
Cashleigh was the light of her family’s life and everyone’s favorite person. She leaves behind her mother, Lana Gruell, and stepfather, Emmett Taylor III; her cherished siblings, Chelsea Snow, Dontae Wilson and Darion Gruell; stepsister and stepbrother, Tierra Taylor and Mikey Taylor; her grandmother, Roberta Lou Morigeau; stepgrandfather, Emmett Taylor Jr.; beloved niece, Leighana Lou Herndon; and aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Cashleigh was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Don Gruell; stepgrandmother, Sandra Taylor; and great-aunt and great-uncle, Lida and Will Williams.
May she rest in peace, in love, in power and in light. Cashleigh will be forever loved and missed. A celebration of life was held Sunday, Dec. 11, at The Art Square in downtown Las Vegas, where Cashleigh’s art was exhibited.