Cashleigh Savannah Gruell

We mourn the early passing of our sweet Cashleigh Savannah Gruell, daughter of Lewiston native Lana S. Gruell. Cashleigh was born March 18, 2002, in Las Vegas, the youngest of four close siblings. She passed Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her family home in Las Vegas.

Cashleigh attended schools in Las Vegas, earning the President’s Award for Education Achievement and the Millennium Scholarship upon graduating high school.