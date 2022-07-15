Casey A. Neumayer, 44, of Clarkston, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Those that knew Casey knew him for his big laugh and even bigger heart. Casey was the friend that, even if you hadn’t seen him in a while, he immediately picked up where you left off like there was never time or space separating you. Casey was a generous person, who knew no stranger. He would help anyone with anything, while always donning his signature megawatt smile.
Casey was born in Orofino in 1977 to Tim and Kay Neumayer. He graduated in 1995 from Orofino High School, where he formed lifelong bonds with his best friends, Eric Norton, Josh Steiner, Jayson Haworth and Caleb Goodwin. There are many childhood stories of these best friends racing hot wheels as kids, being chased out of huckleberry bushes by Casey’s grandfather, Art, who was pretending to be a bear, and plenty of weekend adventures that created long-lasting memories.
After high school, Casey went on to the University of Idaho, where he studied art and architecture.
In 2003, Casey married Lindsey Zimmerman, of Clarkston, and later they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Laynee, who would immediately become the center of Casey’s world. Casey was always proud of Laynee’s accomplishments and the woman she was growing up to be. He was the dad who went to all her extracurricular functions to watch her dance, cheer or any other event she was involved in.
Casey enjoyed shooting guns in the woods with his friends, spending time at home and visiting family out of town. He loved ’80s rock and was the best concert buddy. Casey enjoyed all things fun, but that’s because Casey always made things fun. Casey was a volunteer diver alongside his father, Tim, in Clearwater County for search and rescue after high school. Casey was a skilled tradesman in construction and worked for Lew Mangum. Casey enjoyed working on cars, loved Chevys and was a loyal Chicago Bears fan. His dog, Chubbs, was proud to wear a Bears jersey during football season. With Casey, it was never a goodbye. It was always a see you later.
Casey is survived by his wife, Lindsey, and daughter, Laynee, along with their loyal pup, Chubbs, of Clarkston; his parents, Tim and Kay Neumayer, of Orofino; sister, Danna (Rich) Smith; nieces and nephews, Brenna, Justin, Brandy Howell, Jordyn and Nic; in-laws, Don and Joan Zimmerman, of Clarkston; sister-in-law, Courtney (Jon) Schlee; nephew, Brady; brother-in-law, Jeff (Brandy) Zimmerman; niece, Aubrey, and nephew, Brody; numerous cousins; and close friends whom he considered family.
Arrangements are being held by Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston. A celebration of Casey’s life will be held at a later date.