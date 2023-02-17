Carrol Lutes Smolinski passed away peacefully to be with her beloved husband, Glen, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Post Falls, at the age of 85.
She was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Orofino, to Harold and Georgia Lutes, she and her brother, Keith Lutes, enjoyed many childhood memories growing up in Fraser. Carrol graduated from Weippe High School in 1955.
On June 8, 1955, Carrol married Glen Smolinski at the Methodist Church in Lewiston. Their love proceeded for 61 years until Glen passed away Nov. 21, 2016. They raised their five children, Carla (Bob) Hartig, Denise Smolinski, Michael (Kathy) Smolinski, Becky (Bryan) Higgins and Michele (Paul) Good, in Weippe, until they made the big move to Post Falls in 2012.
Carrol enjoyed playing cards, particularly pinochle and any version of poker. She loved spending time with her family and watching old western movies. Her greatest joy was visiting with many of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of all of her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.
Carrol was preceded in death by her parents, brother and daughter, Denise (1958).
Carrol will be cremated, at her request, and placed at the Fraser Cemetery with her husband, parents and brother. Per her request, there will be no service.