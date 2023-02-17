Carrol Lutes Smolinski passed away peacefully to be with her beloved husband, Glen, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Post Falls, at the age of 85.

She was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Orofino, to Harold and Georgia Lutes, she and her brother, Keith Lutes, enjoyed many childhood memories growing up in Fraser. Carrol graduated from Weippe High School in 1955.

Tags

Recommended for you