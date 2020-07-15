Carolyn Sue Cain, 62, of Culdesac, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home, because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
She was born Oct. 5, 1957, in Cambridge, Ohio, to Cornelius Campbell and Patricia Ryan. They divorced when she was 1 year old and Patricia moved to Quaker City, Ohio, where she met and later married Richard Carpenter.
Carolyn grew up in Quaker City and attended Shenandoah High School in Sarahsville, Ohio, through her sophomore year. She quit school to care for her grandmother, who was in a wheelchair. She later got her GED while at her grandmother’s in Stockport, Ohio.
She met and later married Robert Cain on Jan. 23, 1976, in Stockport. They had five children together. Robert passed away in August 1993 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Carolyn moved to Lewiston later that year with some friends, where she remained until her death. She enjoyed bingo, reading and crocheting.
She leaves behind her longtime companion, Charles F. Nims; daughter Amanda (John) Blosser; grandsons Austin and Rocky Blosser and granddaughter Grace Blosser, all of Culdesac; sons Robert Cain Jr., James Cain and Jason Cain, and daughter Alisha Gifford; seven more grandchildren; brothers and a sister, all of Ohio; friends Don and Sherry Martin of Lewiston, and Bob and Chris Sharp of Culdesac; her favorite aunt, Molly (Gordon) Carpenter and uncles, all of Ohio; plus many friends she made at bingo and elsewhere in Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cain, parents, aunts, uncles and Uncle Smede Ryan.