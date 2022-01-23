Carolyn L. Moxley was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at age 87.
She was born Jan. 22, 1934, to Argyl and Ansel Clelland at home in Craigmont. She attended school in Pomeroy and Clarkston. Carolyn met Boyd Fuhrman at Skateland roller skating and were married in 1950. They had a daughter (Carmen) and son (Rod) and later divorced. She worked at the Idaho Department Store in fabric and dry goods.
In August 1971, she married John Moxley in Lewiston, they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2021. They met square dancing and enjoyed dancing for numerous years. They owned Moxley furniture store in Kamiah for two years. They owned a honeybee business for many years until retiring in 1999.
Carolyn was a talented seamstress from a young age. She made beautiful clothes for Carmen, a lady’s singing group, friends and fashion doll dresses. She was a homemaker and a great mom. She helped with PTA, Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts. She had an amazing doll collection and enjoyed being a member of the Lewis-Clark Doll Club since 1983. She traveled to doll sales and conventions, and loved time spent with doll friends. She enjoyed watching her granddaughters grow up, and watched them compete in horse shows and the Asotin Fair. She enjoyed going camping, square dancing, watching rodeos, bull-riding and ice-skating competitions.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Boyd; brother, Clifford Clelland; and son, Rod Fuhrman.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, John Moxley; daughter, Carmen (Larry) Moxley; granddaughters, Wendy (Dan) Elliot and Andrea (Dave) Cook; great-grandchildren, Kasen, Saryn, Levi and Kinzie; sister-in-law, Mary Clelland; and nieces and a nephew.
Services will be held at a later date at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.