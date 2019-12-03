Carolyn Jean Dunham, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Good Samaritan Village. She was 72.
Carolyn was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Delano, Calif., to Luther A. and Wanda J. (Moore) Dunham. She grew up and attended school in the Santa Cruz, Calif., area. She lived several places, including California, Nebraska and Oregon before making her home in Bovill in 1982. She moved to Moscow in 2011 and lived at Good Samaritan Village for the past two years.
Carolyn had a love for life and was known for giving a helping hand to anyone in need, as well as having an amazing sense of humor. She enjoyed the outdoors and knew where the best mushroom and huckleberry picking spots were. She would always share her “secret” picking spots with anyone who wanted to go. She was an exceptional archer; she competed and placed in many archery competitions over the years. She was a talented glass-etcher. Many newlywed couples received etched wine glasses from her.
Her true passion in life was her family. She was always very proud of her children and would love to brag about them. However, she would especially light up when she was with her grandkids and great-grandkids, who called her “Nona” (not grandma). She loved to cook, decorate cakes and watch movies with all the kids. Another favorite pastime was going to casinos with her “chosen” sisters, May and Sally. They would spend hours laughing while playing the “penny machines.”
Carolyn is survived by her children, Connie (Bruce) Carter, of Weston, Ore., Johnny Rodrigues, of Felton, Calif., and Shelly (Kurt) Nichols, of Moscow. She also leaves her grandchildren, Malissa Fitzjarrell, Jammie Fitzjarrell, Jessica Fitzjarrell, Shoshanah Adams, Rodger Kennedy and Roy Kennedy, as well as 18 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her siblings, Norma (Carl) Hanaf, of Juliaetta, Larry (Linda) Dunham, of Ben Lomond, Calif., Jeff (Barbara) Dunham, of Oakland, Ore., Richard Dunham, of Seattle, Dal (Jan) Dunham, of Texas, and Brenda Phelps, of Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janis and “chosen sisters” May Morris and Sally Pelton.
Please join the family in a celebration of life luncheon at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Moscow Moose Lodge on Main Street.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Humane Society of the Palouse, P.O. Box 8847, Moscow, ID 83843.
