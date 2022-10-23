Caroline “Linda” Christenson

Caroline “Linda” Christenson, a longtime Moscow resident, died quickly and peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after a massive stroke. She was 84 and active in her garden, with her Qi Gong practice and taking long walks, right up until her death.

Linda was born to Marguerite and Charles Offhouse in New Jersey, where she grew up and earned her mathematics degree at Fairleigh Dickenson College.