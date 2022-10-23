Caroline “Linda” Christenson, a longtime Moscow resident, died quickly and peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after a massive stroke. She was 84 and active in her garden, with her Qi Gong practice and taking long walks, right up until her death.
Linda was born to Marguerite and Charles Offhouse in New Jersey, where she grew up and earned her mathematics degree at Fairleigh Dickenson College.
She moved to California to pursue a career working on the Minute Man Missile project as a pioneer programmer using punch cards. This is where she met Charles Christenson, whom she married shortly after in Las Vegas. Linda and Chuck moved to Las Cruces, where he earned his doctorate degree and they had their first three daughters. They moved to Moscow in 1964, where their last daughter was born in 1966.
Linda had a passion for pottery and many Moscow residents likely have one of her creations in their home. She also was a self-taught cook and worked at Paradise Villa Nursing Home, King’s Table and various fraternities at the University of Idaho. She was particularly gratified to cook for the fraternity brothers who ate with gusto and brought in their favorite home recipes for her to whip up. Linda was an avid gardener who believed in organic gardening long before it came in vogue.
For 40 years, she was a fixture at the Moscow Farmers Market selling bread, produce, jam and flowers. With an adventuresome spirit she traveled extensively with tours in Denmark, Belgium, Vienna, Italy, New Zealand, Fiji, China, Nicaragua, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Guatemala. She was a beloved member of the Palouse La Treks hiking group for decades and enjoyed hiking all over the region. She cared deeply for the community and was involved in the Moscow Sister City Association, Grandma Reader’s Program and Farmers Market. Linda loved to challenge herself mentally with sudoku, puzzles, games and books.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Charles Offhouse, and her husband, Charles Christenson. She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Sun (Da jin), of Genesee, and Libby Hyatt, of Maine; daughters Valerie Knobel, of Oregon, Caroline Carlson, of Arizona, Tasha Jernigan, of Texas, and Katrina Cornell, of Nevada; and seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Moscow Sister City Association or U of I Foundation: Leo Boron Memorial Fellowship.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.