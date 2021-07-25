Carole Slaybaugh

With family at her side, Carole Faye Slaybaugh passed away peacefully on her own terms Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a long-fought battle with heart failure and breast cancer.
Carole was born Jan. 25, 1935, in Omak, Wash., to Bert Stark and Letha “Sally” Ogden Stark. While Carole moved many times as a youth, including time spent in Alaska, she landed in Pomeroy, living with Aunt Elma and Uncle Elmer Trescott in her junior year at Pomeroy High School, where she later graduated. Carole worked briefly as a dental assistant before marrying Bert Slaybaugh, of Pomeroy. Together on his family’s farm, they raised three children, David Slaybaugh, Darin Slaybaugh and adopted Joanna Slaybaugh Morgan. They also sponsored Park Moon, a Korean American orphan, until her later adoption in the United States. Once the kids were all raised, Carole returned to paid work at the Garfield County Courthouse and Pomeroy Grade School as an aide until her retirement.
Carole enjoyed life researching and documenting family history through genealogy, loving her many dogs, contributing to the care for the environment by picking up litter everywhere she went, traveling and camping, and maintaining a beautiful yard. Carole’s legacy was sharing her love of reading and books with her three great kids, eight amazing grandkids, nine precious great-grandkids and through her work with youth at the Pomeroy Grade School. Carole was a longtime member of the Pomeroy Methodist Church, Pomeroy Pioneer Association and longtime supporter of the Denny Ashby Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert L. Slaybaugh, parents Bert Stark and Sally Ogden Stark Mortimeyer, brother Gerald “Jerry” Stark, and son David Slaybaugh, as well as her many beloved dog companions. She is survived by her son Darin and wife Jo Anne Slaybaugh, of Puyallup, Wash., and daughter Joanna and Grant Morgan, residing on the family farm in Pomeroy, as well as daughter-in-law Kathleen Black Slaybaugh Harding, of Arizona, plus all the much-loved grandkids — Jeremy, Heather, Martha, Jackson, Collin and Kathryn, Brent and Kayla, and the great-grandkids she was blessed to touch — Lexi, Kassi, Taylor, Nora, Mason, Gideon, Natalie, Rory and Peyton.
A gathering to celebrate Carole’s life will be held in the Pomeroy City Park at a future date, pending the arrival of cooler weather and the completion of harvest. Carole’s ashes will be scattered at a later time on the family farm she was dedicated to preserving.
Carole requested that, in lieu of flowers, to please consider a donation in her honor to animal rescue efforts including Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501, or Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501, or an organization of your choosing.
The family would like to thank the many Earth angels who helped Mom and the family navigate these last challenging months with grace and peace and laughter, including the incredible staff of Garfield County Hospital and Medical Clinic, Brad Gingerich and the staff of Pomeroy Pharmacy, Nurse Jeanne of Elite Home Health, Max and Brian Scoggin and family, Linda Sharp, Nancy Houser, Leann Clayton, Tammi Bragg and Julie Scott. It truly takes a village, and we are so grateful to have one. God bless you all for helping Mom continue her journey with her distinct legendary style.