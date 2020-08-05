Carole Jean Perrins Krohn Schultz, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston, surrounded by family, from complications of early stage pancreatic cancer.
Carole was born July 3, 1934, in Ririe, Idaho, to Melvin Samuel “Sam” and Sadie “Ressa” Lounsbury Perrins. She grew up in Deer Park, Wash., with most summers spent visiting relatives in southeast Idaho. She attended school in Deer Park from kindergarten through her junior year. During her senior year, she moved to the Seattle area with her sister, Mary Lou, where she graduated in 1952.
In her final high school years, she had been corresponding with William George “Bill” Krohn while he was in the U.S. Army. Bill first took notice of Carole when she was walking down the street eating an ice cream cone in the middle of winter with big fuzzy mittens. Smitten, Bill wrote to Carole throughout his Army career and they married Nov. 27, 1952. Their first son, William “Butch,” was born the following November in 1953, followed by a daughter, Connie, in October 1955, and a second son, Brent, in November 1956. A second daughter, Cathie, joined and completed the family in August 1968.
Carole lived in and around the Spokane/Deer Park area for the majority of her life, and she was active in many school committees and functions. In addition to the beefalo farm she and Bill ran, Carole drove school bus in Spokane and for the Riverside School District north of Spokane, and sold toys and gifts with home parties for many years. After retiring, she and Bill moved to Utah in the mid-90s. During their time in Utah, she drove bus for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. She also volunteered at the various senior centers wherever she lived.
Carole and Bill returned to the Deer Park area in 2004, where they resided until Bill passed away in March 2006. In 2010, Carole moved to Clarkston to be near her son, Brent. While in Clarkston, she married Russell “Wayne” Schultz in June 2013, and they spent a blissful and adventurous couple of years together until he passed away in November 2015.
During her life, Carole was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many leadership and service positions. She enjoyed and enriched every church choir she joined. Her favorite callings were teaching Gospel doctrine and visiting teaching, and was truly saddened when she retired from those positions. She was never shy about sharing her love and testimony for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She touched many lives and made lasting friendships through her church service.
Carole was well known for her bread and candy making. She shared this talent by teaching those who wanted to learn, as well as sharing her delightful treats. Carole loved nature; she planted trees and fed the birds everywhere she lived. Carole loved animals, with her last companion being her dog, Rascal. She was also a rock hound, collecting stones on all her many adventures. However, her true guilty pleasures were Hershey’s chocolate and vanilla ice cream.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ressa Perrins; husbands William George “Bill” Krohn and Russell “Wayne” Schultz; granddaughter Emily Taylor; son-in-law Ricky D. Taylor; brothers K. Perrins (Irene) and Glenn Perrins; sister Mary Lou Perrins Attridge (Don); and sisters and brothers-in-law Dianne Perrins, Shirley Krohn Ladle (Bob) and Dan (Linda) Krohn.
She is survived by her brother, Samuel Perrins; sister-in-law Kathy Perrins; sister-in-law Gretchen “Patty” Krohn Elliott (Dennis); children William S. Krohn (Sheri), Connie Taylor-Shaw (Jerry), Brent Krohn (Michele) and Cathie (Todd) Shinsel; son-in-law Rich Stonehocker; stepsons Kenneth “Valeo” and Eldy Schultz; and foster daughter Connie Kerbs-Bartlett and family; 25 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and numerous Attridge, Perrins, Ladle, Elliott and Krohn nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be conducted at the Woodland Park Cemetery in Deer Park, Wash.