Carol Sue Wilson born Nov. 11, 1943, to Margaretha Mildred (Roos) Martensen and Leif Magdo Martensen in Lewiston, and passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962, then attended college at Lewis-Clark State College, where she met and married Max Lafe Wilson in 1964. They lived at Wilson’s Banner Ranch where they cared for several foster children, raised both a daughter, Shan, and a son, Chad. She always said that caring for her family was her greatest accomplishment in life.
Even as a city girl, she happily embraced farm life, learning to cook, can and garden. She loved all kinds of books and music. She loved caring for all strays including family, friends and every kind of animal, especially her beloved chickens, dogs and cats.
In 1988, she divorced and began working at Potlatch, where she said the best parts of working were the lifetime friends she made, the opportunities to travel to tropical places, and lastly being able to own a home in Clarkston. After retirement, she dreamed of living by the ocean. She spent a summer in Manzanita, Ore., and six months in Maui, Hawaii. She said she could happily live the rest of her life off the memories she made during her travels.
She is survived by a daughter, Shan Wilson (Richard Chase); a son, Chad Wilson (Karen); a brother, James Martensen (Anna); her grandchildren, Samantha Harrison (Byron), Sam Wilson and Sabrina Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per her wishes, she requested no memorial service and in lieu of flowers she asked that you consider making a small donation in her name to a charity of your choosing or one of the following: the Salvation Army, UNICEF or Zeus’s Friends.
The family wishes to thank the CNAs, nurses and doctors at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their kindness and loving care of our sweet mother, with a special thank you to the hospice team for their support and understanding when it was needed most.
Remember to cherish those you have in your life because you never know when they won’t be there anymore.