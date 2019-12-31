Carol Sue Hauntz, 84, of Grangeville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home in Mount Idaho.
She was born Aug. 15, 1935, at her parents’ home in Grangeville to Glen and Sue (Sprenger) Ailor. A lifelong resident, she graduated from Grangeville High School in 1953 and went on to the University of Idaho, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She married her high school sweetheart of four years on Feb. 16, 1957, at her parents’ home in Grangeville, then went on to have three children: Thane (Susan), Thasa and Tara (Edward).
She taught senior and junior high school students for 33 years until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for more than 40 years and president of the Idaho Genealogical Society for 10 years. In 2006, she was presented with the Esto Perpetua Award by the Idaho State Historical Society in honor and recognition of significant contributions to the preservation of Idaho history.
Her interests included reading microfilm in her study of genealogy. She also enjoyed crafting and entering her finished projects in the Idaho County Fair, pursuing her lifelong interest in American Indian and local history, and researching her family tree. She was also a part of the class of “53 Grannies,” who were women who she had remained friends with since grade school. They would meet at least once a year and go on road trips from Oregon, California, Nevada, Washington and Arizona.
Carol Sue is survived by her husband, Larry Hauntz, of Grangeville; son Thane and Susan Hauntz, of Lewiston; daughter Thasa Zuziak, of Laguna Beach, Calif.; and daughter Tara and Edward (Hauntz) Lapid, of Grangeville; grandchildren Chad, Shayna, Sarah and Cameron; and step-grandchildren Kyle, Thea and DJ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Sue; her brother, Stewart; and her sister, Velva Carson.
A service will be planned in the springtime with a notice of a service coming in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Grangeville Genealogical Society. Condolences may be made to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.