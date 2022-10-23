Carol Sue Hagan, 73

Our wife, mom and “grammy,” Carol Sue (Robinson) Hagan, passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022, at home, surrounded by family and puppy, Cookie.

Carol was born on July 27, 1949, in Clarkston, to F.W. “Bud” and Doris Robinson. She was the first born of five siblings. She was a proud Clarkston Bantam alumna, where she graduated in 1967. She moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business University during the 1967-68 school year. While living in Spokane, she met her love, Donald Hagan, when he was stationed at Fairchild Airforce Base in 1967. Don and Carol were married on April 5, 1969, and they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary earlier this year; they made their home in Clarkston.