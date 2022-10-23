Carol Sue Hagan, 73

Our wife, mom and “grammy,” Carol Sue (Robinson) Hagan, passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022, at home, surrounded by family and puppy, Cookie.
Carol was born on July 27, 1949, in Clarkston, to F.W. “Bud” and Doris Robinson. She was the first born of five siblings. She was a proud Clarkston Bantam alumna, where she graduated in 1967. She moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business University during the 1967-68 school year. While living in Spokane, she met her love, Donald Hagan, when he was stationed at Fairchild Airforce Base in 1967. Don and Carol were married on April 5, 1969, and they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary earlier this year; they made their home in Clarkston.
Carol held many jobs in her 73 years on this Earth and she started early in life, at the age of 12, working at Alboucq’s Store. She also worked for the Moose Lodge, K-Mart and with Don, they owned C and D Trailer Rentals for nearly 20 years.
Carol became very involved with the Asotin County 4-H program while her son Robert and daughter Theresa were members in different clubs. This led to her becoming a member of the Asotin County Fair board. She became the first woman president of the fair board in 1997. With all of the local involvements of 4-H and the fair, she was asked to become involved at the state level. She was on the Washington State 4-H Fair Board and the Washington State 4-H Advisory Board and she was inducted into the Washington State 4-H Hall of Fame in 2001. Mom and Dad were both grand marshals of the 71st Annual Asotin County Fair in 2012. In addition, mom and dad were named honorary chapter farmers by the Clarkston FFA in 1992.
Carol also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose where she received the Star Recorder in 1992. She loved to cook for gatherings, or just at home. She was an avid reader, loved playing card games, camping and thrift shopping, which came from a love of going to yard sales with her mom. Her favorite hobby that she loved has to have been sewing and quilting. She took great pride in making homemade gifts to share with family and friends. Gifts could be anything from Christmas ornaments to pillowcases to Care Bears and every gift had her initials, the year and love. At one point, she was a member of the Seaport Quilters Guild.
Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Don; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Denise; and daughter, Theresa (Hagan) Mattson; grandchildren, Tori Sarmiento, Tyler Mattson, Samuel Mattson; and great-grandchildren, Aliylah Sarmiento and Bayne Sarmiento; her siblings, Cheryl Newhouse, Deanna Robinson, Rick Robinson and Scott Robinson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from Washington State to Florida and back. Lastly, she is survived by her puppy Cookie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Jeremy Mattson.
Mom’s favorite comment was “Everyone was family, whether you were blood or not!”
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Bennett Building, Asotin County Fairgrounds, located on the Anatone Highway. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Asotin County Food Bank, 1546 Maple St., Clarkston, WA 99403, in memory of Carol Hagan. Cards may be mailed to 1247 15th St., Clarkston, WA 99403.