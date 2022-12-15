Carol R. Andrews

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Carol Rae Andrews, of Soldiers Meadows, Idaho, passed away peacefully of cancer on Dec. 6, surrounded by family.
Carol was born in Lewiston to Raymond A. and Kathryn Iva Cavanaugh. She was the third of seven children and the oldest daughter. She graduated from Lewiston High School. Carol tied the knot with Ronald Lloyd Andrews on April 18, 1956, a marriage that would last more than 66 years and produce five children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She worked at First Security Bank before helping her husband open and run Andrews Truck Service with his brother Darrell for many years. After selling the business, they both went to work for Beamers Hells Canyon Tours. Upon retirement, they moved to their home in Soldiers Meadows and have loved living there ever since, watching the wildlife, doing poker runs and having happy hour.
Carol was a fun-loving person and really enjoyed being with family and friends. When the kids were young, she loved watching the boys play baseball, and teaching the girls to cook and bake. She made many friends over the years and treasured her time with them. They were very active, spending many years jet boating, snowmobiling, camping and being on bowling leagues, just to name a few. She and Ron put more than 100K miles on their motorhome traveling much of the U.S.A., including many years going to the Pendleton Roundup and 16 years snowbirding in Arizona for the winter.
Carol was a multitalented woman, whether it was sewing, crafting, cooking, etc. She had too many large family dinners at her home to count and passed down many good recipes. One of her greatest talents was her ability to make us laugh, which we will miss dearly.
Carol is survived by her husband, Ron; her children: Kandi Dugger, of Tualatin, Ore., Shelle (Ron) Boyle, of Winchester, Ron (Sue) Andrews, of Lewiston, Ken (Shannon) Andrews, of Washougal, Wash., and Lori (Rich) Dilbeck, of Rockaway Beach, Ore.; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice (Jim) Tefft, of Culdesac, Sally Heuett, of Lewiston, and brother Steve (Bonnie) Cavanaugh, of Kuna, Idaho.
She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Ronald, Lloyd and Donald (Faye) Cavanaugh, brother-in-law Frank Heuett, son-in-law Bruce Dugger, and granddaughters Jill Andrews and Jessica Boyle.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Memorials can be sent to Life Inc. at the Lewiston School District for the Spirit of Jill Andrews Scholarship, or the charity of your choice.