Carol R. Andrews

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Carol Rae Andrews, of Soldiers Meadows, Idaho, passed away peacefully of cancer on Dec. 6, surrounded by family.

Carol was born in Lewiston to Raymond A. and Kathryn Iva Cavanaugh. She was the third of seven children and the oldest daughter. She graduated from Lewiston High School. Carol tied the knot with Ronald Lloyd Andrews on April 18, 1956, a marriage that would last more than 66 years and produce five children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.