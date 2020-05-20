Carol Lynn Johnson, 64, of Melba, Idaho, was ushered peacefully into Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020, after battling cancer. Her husband and three children were beside her.
She was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Boise. The first 18 months of her life were marred by neglect and abuse. She found safe harbor in the loving family of George and Edith Duncan, of Twin Falls.
During the summers, she lived on Farwell’s farm, 45 miles from town. She always said that she would never marry a dirty old farmer 45 miles from town. On Jan. 26, 1974, Carol married Brian Johnson, a farmer, and they moved to the Flora, Ore., ranch, which was located exactly 45 miles from Enterprise.
Carol raised and nurtured three children. She built a home for the Johnson family by filling it with love, home cooking and lots of laughter. In 2001, Carol and Brian moved the family to Lewiston until 2011, when they bought their home near Melba. Carol was an active member of the local Assemblies of God church. She served significantly as a volunteer, but she also built many lasting friendships.
Carol loved to host and provide family and friends with meals. She established a loving home wherever she lived. In her spare time, she crocheted keepsake baby items. She enjoyed coffee dates with friends. In Melba, she hosted many bunco nights.
She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all. She had a big heart for the Lord, her family and those fortunate enough to cross her path.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; three children, Eric (Amy), Nathan (Valerie) and Stacey (Reuben) Vantrease; and eight beloved grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Christian Faith Center, 31 S. Midland Blvd., Nampa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christian Faith Center or Keystone Hospice.