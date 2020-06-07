Carol Jean was born May 28, 1945, to Barbara Jean Gribble Paffile and Rodney Robert “Sonny” Paffile, of Lewiston.
Our precious mother passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 8:55 in the evening at home in Connecticut surrounded by family after bravely battling ovarian cancer for more than four years. She was 75.
She is survived by her four children, Ric (Julie Shirrod), Sundee, Stevie (Shelly Purser Shirrod) and Molly (Kristofer Kwait); nine grandchildren, Garric, Madison (Ryan D’amario), Alexa Garcia, Taylor, Amanda, Devon and Kylie Shirrod, Jocelyn and Lucas Kwait; seven great-grandchildren; and the father of her children, Richard Shirrod. She is also survived by her four younger siblings, Pat, Becky (John Tatsy), Sally and Kim (Doug James). She was a cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews and beloved cousin to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Jean and Rodney Robert “Sonny” Paffile, and older brother Billy Paffile.
Mom will be desperately missed by her two best friends, Janis “Lily” and Ted “Togo” Dahlgren. Their devotion and love for each other spanned decades and was part of Mom’s day, each and every day.
Mom was raised in Lewiston and attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1963. She went on to marry after high school and raise her four children in Lewiston. Her love of books and literature led to a job at the local library for many years. She was a comfort to all who knew her, a natural caregiver and lover of all people and animals. Her contributions to the world she leaves behind are immeasurable. She will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted.
At Carol Jean’s request, she will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton, Conn. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local animal shelter or the ASPCA in Mom’s name would be greatly appreciated and would carry on her legacy of devotion to animals.