Hinmut-tota-likatsut (Thunder Clouds Going Over Mountains)
Carol Janet Webb passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
She was born Dec. 12, 1954, in San Francisco, to her parents, Bertha Stevens Webb, of Kooskia, and Robert Webb, of Lapwai. At an early age, she and her family moved to San Mateo, Calif., where she resided with her parents and older siblings, June and Gordon Webb.
In grade school, Carol played the French horn and on into high school at Hillsdale High, she also participated in the chorus. Carol graduated from Hillsdale High School in June 1973 and went on to the College of San Mateo, from which she later transferred to the University of California, Berkeley. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Native American studies at Cal Berkeley.
Carol learned Nez Perce art work from her grandmother, Dorcus Miller, and from her mother, Bertha Webb. She learned how to tan buckskin at her grandmother’s home in Kooskia, and later went on to make several buckskin dresses, accompanied with fully beaded accessories. She also learned cornhusk weaving and became a renowned beadworker.
Carol taught Native American studies at University of California, Berekely, the University of Sacramento and Stanford University, and supported the San Francisco Bay Area Native Americans and culture.
Carol loved to travel and participate in the area powwows. Following her love for travel, Carol became a flight attendant with the International Airline of San Francisco. She then married Anthony Kahn, a Navajo, of Phoenix, and a mechanical engineering graduate of Stanford. They later divorced. While in Phoenix, Carol worked at the Heard Museum. She worked there for nine years, where she would have three to four exhibits of her own artwork displayed at the museum. The museum showcased the “Horse” named after the Appaloosa, which showcased Carol’s artwork for two years. She displayed her work in the airports of Arizona for three years and in many displays throughout the Northwest.
In her later years, Carol resided in Idaho, enjoying traveling to area powwows and casinos, shopping and being close to family.
Carol was a master of beadwork and cornhusk weaving, and loved to share her knowledge with anyone who was interested.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Stevens Webb and Robert Webb; her grandparents, Dorcus Miller and Simon Stevens Nicodemus; her sisters, June Webb, Shirley Ellenwood and Georgia Mae Ellenwood; and her brothers, Leland Ellenwood and Ernest Ellenwood.
Carol is survived by her brothers, Gordon Webb, Delbert Ellenwood and Raymond Ellenwood Sr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren who loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. Burial will be at Miller Cemetery with lunch to follow at the Wa’yas in Kamiah.