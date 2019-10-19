Carol Ann Ludlow, 82, was ushered into the Presence of God at 3:33 in the morning, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Her family was by her side while she entered through His gates.
Carol was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Newton, Iowa, to Bernice and Roy Noe. Carol met and married the love of her life, Lloyd Ludlow, and later the two married Dec. 30, 1955.
Carol, Lloyd and their four children in tow lived in various places throughout the United States, from Iowa, Michigan, Oklahoma to eventually settling in Issaquah, Wash., and later moving to Juliaetta. Wherever Carol lived, she left behind her a wake of love, hospitality and great memories. Although Carol was a sweet and kindly person, those who loved her know she had a feisty side and loved a good debate.
Carol was a lover of people. She will be remembered for so many things, but certainly the names “pie goddess” and “connoisseur of cuisine” certainly come to mind. “Mom could cook up a storm,” her family would say. Carol found great joy in serving others, had the gift of hospitality, and loved spending time with friends and family, reminiscing, playing games and just loving life.
Carol is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lloyd, and their four children, LeeAnn Skelton (Brad), Joni Lennan, Tim Ludlow and James Ludlow (Tammy); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol’s passing at 3:33 a.m. is significant, for 3 is God’s number for “completion.” As Paul said, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
A memorial service celebrating Carol’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Cottonwood Creek Community Church, 20706 Gifford-Reubens Road, Culdesac.