With broken hearts, we mourn the loss of our cherished mother, Carol Ann Hurley Kime. Carol passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, from kidney failure. She was 79 years old.
Carol was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Tacoma, to Lester and Gertrude Hurley. The family later moved to Lewiston and she remained a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Because of her illness, she moved to Life Care Center of Post Falls in 2017. Carol enjoyed her time in Post Falls, where she was able to spend time with her two daughters and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Carol worked various jobs, but her most passionate job was being a homemaker.
Carol was a member of the Hells Canyon Aerie No. 3936 Eagles Lodge in Clarkston for 30 years. Carol had many interests, including being a Campfire leader, selling Avon, camping, cooking, the ocean and her most recent favorite pastime was playing bingo. Carol was a country music fan, and especially loved George Strait.
Carol was preceded in death by her longtime love, Stephen Carrico; her parents; and three brothers. Carol is survived by her children, Randy Cunnington, of Lucedale, Miss., Sherry (Joe) Dahlin, of Spokane, Dawn (Vern) Baldridge, of Post Falls, Idaho, Kevin Cunnington, of Flagstaff, Ariz., Allen Kime, of Lewiston, and William Kime, of Lewiston; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
You are gone and we thank you, for all the sweet memories you left behind — in our homes, in our lives, in our hearts.
A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m. April 4 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with services.