Carol A. Imel-Burris passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Carol was born Feb. 25, 1945, in Boise to Hershel and Mary Porter. She attended schools in Boise then moved to Grangeville. She also attended trade schools associated with business and schooling in psychology and an extended art class at Lewis-Clark State College.
Carol started her career painting prints for a local photographer. She then went on to work for the Lewiston Morning Tribune doing various jobs, landing a permanent job in circulation. Carol worked 13 years, leaving the Tribune as a circulation manager.
After leaving the LMT, Carol took a job at the Spokesman-Review as a district manager. Working from 1986-2009, she retired in the circulation administration department as an audit and compliance manager.
Going back, Carol Porter and Tom Papineau were married in 1963. They had two children, Todd and David. They divorced in 1968.
Carol then married Jack Imel in 1969. They worked together at the Lewiston Morning Tribune until Jack’s death in 1985.
In 1997 while living in Spokane, Carol met and married Terrel A. Burris. She lost Terry to colon cancer in 2012.
In 2014, Carol left Spokane to come back to Lewiston to be closer to family. She endured three back surgeries in ’07, ’09 and ’12. In the spring of 2017, she suffered a stroke, followed by a heart attack in the spring of the same year. Throughout all of this, she still enjoyed her gardening, remodeling, interior decorating, painting/artwork, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her older brother, Bill Porter, Connie Porter, (in-law/ best friend for 60 years); sister Pat Johnson; brother Stephen Porter; her sons, Todd Imel and David Imel; stepchildren Kent Imel, Jacque Haener, Bruce Imel, Mike and Leo Burris; grandchildren Cassie Imel, Connor Imel, Elias Dahl-Imel, Kyle Imel, Danielle Haener, Matt Haener; great-grandchildren Brock Wantz, Scarlet Arnett, Thomas Binder-Papineau. Carol is missed by family members Sally Imel, Doug Engel, Austin Arnett, Cindy Joslin-Imel, Mycah Binder-Imel and many others.
Carol wanted to have a simple gathering of family and friends to reminisce a bit from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Beachview Park in Clarkston. Bring your own beverage.