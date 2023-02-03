Carmen L. Miller, 59, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, surrounded by her daughters, after a long battle with a lung disease. She was born June 1, 1963, in Moscow to Donald and DeMaris Childers (Carscallen) as the second of four children.

Carmen attended schools in Moscow, graduating from Moscow High School in 1981. After high school, she married John Ihm, of Moscow, and the couple had three awesome daughters, April (1982), Lacey (1984) and Michelle (1987). Carmen went on to Mr. Leon’s and school of Paul Mitchell, where she obtained her cosmetology license. For many years she worked as a hair stylist, leaving the industry in the early 2000s. She went on to work at Aspen Park then SEL until disability forced her into early retirement.

Tags

Recommended for you