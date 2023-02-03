Carmen L. Miller, 59, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, surrounded by her daughters, after a long battle with a lung disease. She was born June 1, 1963, in Moscow to Donald and DeMaris Childers (Carscallen) as the second of four children.
Carmen attended schools in Moscow, graduating from Moscow High School in 1981. After high school, she married John Ihm, of Moscow, and the couple had three awesome daughters, April (1982), Lacey (1984) and Michelle (1987). Carmen went on to Mr. Leon’s and school of Paul Mitchell, where she obtained her cosmetology license. For many years she worked as a hair stylist, leaving the industry in the early 2000s. She went on to work at Aspen Park then SEL until disability forced her into early retirement.
In the late ’80s, Carmen met Mel Miller and they were finally married at Moose Creek on the Selway in 2008.
Throughout her years, Carmen enjoyed camping in the beautiful Idaho panhandle with her friends and family. Carmen was an amazing cook, often impressed by her own entrees and rightfully so. During football season, you could find Carmen rooting for her Dolphins while enjoying a beer (or two) at the Corner Club with many of her lifelong friends. She was also quite successful at her weekly Lewiston Tribune football picks, once winning against 26 people, who also had a 16-0 record, in a tie-breaker game.
Carmen is survived by her three siblings, Kevin Childers (Cindy), Carla Williams (Guy), Craig “Butch” Childers (Shawnia); three daughters, April Ihm (Aaron), Lacey Ihm (Allen) and Michelle Ihm; and two ridiculously beautiful grandchildren, Aurora and Levi Beplate. A prouder “Nana” you could not find, as her grandchildren were the light of her life. Preceding her in death were Carmen’s parents, Donald and DeMaris, and longtime partner Mel Miller.
Our family will cherish the time we had with Carmen. Many of us will miss the goofy early morning Snapchats, delicious home-cooked meals and even being her on-call personal IT department. We love you, Mom.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Moose Lodge in Moscow. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association or the Humane Society of the Palouse.