Carman Rae Dennis

Carman Rae Dennis passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane surrounded by her family, who loved her dearly.

Carman was born June 26, 1949, to Roy and Barbara Sanders in Pomeroy. She was the second youngest with several brothers and sisters. Carman went on to marry Gordon Beckner in June 1966 and had two daughters, Tiffany Lynn and Kimberly Ann, then later divorced.