Carman Rae Dennis passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane surrounded by her family, who loved her dearly.
Carman was born June 26, 1949, to Roy and Barbara Sanders in Pomeroy. She was the second youngest with several brothers and sisters. Carman went on to marry Gordon Beckner in June 1966 and had two daughters, Tiffany Lynn and Kimberly Ann, then later divorced.
She began her career as a grain inspector at Lewiston Grain Inspection and continued to work for a few different elevators in Idaho, South Dakota and Washington before retiring from Columbia Grain in Clarkston in 2013. She loved her job and everyone she was blessed to work with in her career of 40-plus years.
After finding the love of her life, Duane Dennis, they were married May 16, 2009, in Las Vegas and was blessed to get another daughter, Jennifer Dennis. Carman loved going camping and four-wheeling with her husband and sweet little Yorkie, Hannah. If they weren’t at their home in Clarkston, you could find them at their second home in Joseph, Ore., or in the mountains. As much as she disliked mushrooms, which she called “fungus,” when it came time to go out picking them, she loved every minute of it and always out-picked everyone. Carman absolutely loved the time she and her husband spent in Joseph. She couldn’t get enough of waking up to the gorgeous mountain view and never knowing how many deer she would find in the yard. Carman was a beautiful lady inside and out and will be missed more than words can describe.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Dennis; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Timothy Roth; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Shane Blamires; daughter Jennifer Dennis; granddaughter Kristina Keener and husband Eric Keener; grandson Andrew Lindsley; granddaughter Kaitlyn Blamires; granddaughter Jordan Roth; granddaughter Brianna Blamires; grandson Logan Kleinman; granddaughter Devan Kleinman; one great-granddaughter Kaylin Cecelia Kenner; and several siblings.
Preceded in death are her parents, Roy and Barbara Sanders; several siblings; and grandson Kasey Theophil Roth. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.