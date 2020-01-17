Carlton Lewis Allen

Carlton Lewis “King Louie” Allen, 48, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Lapwai. He was born June 30, 1971, in Lewiston, to Kenneth John and Madgalene Johnson Allen.
Louie graduated in 1990 from Lapwai High School, and after graduating went to work at various jobs for the Nez Perce Tribe. He worked as the lead surveillance officer at the Clearwater River Casino from 1994 to 2015.
He was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe and attended the Methodist Church in Lapwai. He enjoyed attending the Pendleton Round-up, going on scenic rides in the mountains, fishing, hunting, playing the machines at Wild Horse and local casinos, and being on Facebook with family and friends. His favorite TV shows were “M.A.S.H.,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Hee Haw.” His favorite teams were the Oregon Ducks and the Detroit Lions. Louie was a believer in Bigfoot. He enjoyed eating at Hearthstone Restaurant and Bakery in Kamiah, and at Hal’s Hamburgers and Up With Donuts in Pendelton, Ore.
He is survived by his grandbabies, Erin, Seneca, Faydrea, Baby Paris, Jeramiju, Genesis, Kyra, Loreal, Jaymin, Natavious, Isiah and LeVonne; various nieces and nephews; and siblings Tina (James) Redheart, Clendon (Bev) Allen, Leona (Scott) Wilson and Lynette (Mickey) Swift. Louie was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents William T. Allen I, Julia White Allen, Moffet Johnson and Teresa Higheagle; brother Clendon Thomas Allen I; sister Dora Lee Morrison; and numerous other relatives.
A memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Pi Nee Waus Community Center in Lapwai. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the community center, with the Rev. Stephen Kingsley. Burial will follow the service at the Old Spalding Cemetery in Spalding. Dinner will take place at the community center after the burial.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.