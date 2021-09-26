Our beloved wife, mother, nani and friend, Carlene Linda (Lillie) Heimgartner, a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, passed away because of complications of polycystic kidney disease Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. She passed with her family by her side. She was 71.
Carlene was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Lewiston. The first child of Thomas (Tommy) and Elizabeth (Betty) Lillie, she grew up in Lapwai and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1968. As a Lapwai Wildcat, she enjoyed playing sports, the piano, and saxophone. Four years later, she graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Education, with a minor in Spanish. She had almost achieved her Master’s Degree in Childhood Literacy and Library Science when she had to pause her education because of health issues.
While attending school in Lapwai, Carlene met and fell in love with her best friend and future husband, Harold Heimgartner. They married in 1970 in Moscow and spent the next 51 years cherishing each other as they raised their family.
Carlene began her working career as a bookkeeper and assistant at a local veterinary clinic. She used those skills to help her husband build their company, Sparky’s Electric, managing payroll and working with customers over the next 40 years. Carlene also taught gifted students in the Clarkston School District and most recently worked as the school librarian at the Northwest Children’s Home. She was a talented painter and taught tole painting classes in the evenings. Many residents of the valley will remember her mentorship and friendship.
Carlene and Harold loved visiting both the ocean and the mountains with their family. She had a special fondness for her family ranchland in the Mission Creek area. Many wonderful memories endure from their family trips to Lincoln City and Leavenworth. Carlene enjoyed reading, good food, watching old Westerns like “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke” and “High Chaparral,” playing along with “Jeopardy!” (she always seemed to know most of the answers), and sharing stories. Well known for her ability to read and tell a good story, Carlene adored reading to her grandchildren.
Among the many legacies Carlene left behind, her love for animals is one of the most profound. Wherever she went, an adventure involving some sort of animal or wildlife was inevitable. From a bighorn sheep attack while bike riding, to bears in the huckleberries, to sharks while body surfing, to a deer climbing into the car, or simply always being lucky enough to spot whales, Carlene had an uncanny ability to be in the right (or maybe wrong) place at the right time. In her later years, she enjoyed watching the deer, hummingbirds, and squirrels from her home. With the kindest of hearts and a particular love of cats, she never turned away a stray.
Carlene was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Lillie.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harold; daughters Hayley (Joseph) Vincent and Kylee Heimgartner; and her three grandchildren, Holden, Calder and Everley Vincent. She is also survived by her mother, Betty Lillie; brother Doug (Charlene) Lillie; dearest friend Georgiann (Peps and Ron) Hewett; brother-in-law Allen (Jacie) Heimgartner; nieces Jamie Litchfield, Cody Heimgartner and Desiree (Zach) Brehm; nephew Leighton (Shayla) Lillie; and great-nieces Darby and Sydney Litchfield.
Carlene will be remembered for her love of her family, her kindness to animals and her generosity to all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at pkdcure.org or, to honor her love of animals, your local humane society.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. The service will also be available virtually via a link on the Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home Facebook page. A graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Carlene knew and appreciated the value of good health and would never have wanted her friends and family to risk illness. The family asks that everyone in attendance wear masks.