Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Carlene Doris Baune, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the age of 71 because of heart complications.
On April 20, 1950, Carlene was welcomed into this world on the family farm by her parents, Donald and Grace Baldus. Carlene attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Nezperce up until the eighth grade and then attended Nezperce High School. She graduated from Nezperce High School in 1968. Upon completion of high school, Carlene attended the University of Idaho. At the University of Idaho, Carlene began dating Douglas W. Baune and they were married Oct. 18, 1969, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nezperce.
Carlene’s heart was always happy when she was outside working in her beautiful backyard with the amazing flowers she could grow. She had a heart of gold and was willing to help out others when in need. Over the years she was an active member of St. James Catholic Church and All Saints Church in Lewiston, where she made lifelong friends. She had a true calling for helping on the Lazarus Ministry, singing in the choir and visiting the elderly.
Carlene is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Douglas; her two sons, Michael and his wife Heather L. Baune, and Cory and his wife Heather A. Baune; and one daughter, Amy Arlint and her husband Chad. In addition, Carlene has seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Chase Baune, Abby Baune, Cassie Baune, Katie Baune, Madison Arlint, Cole Arlint and Ellie Baune. Grandma Carlene loved being their best cheerleader and traveling around to watch her grandchildren play the sports they loved. She is also survived by four brothers, Ed and his wife Linda, from Lewiston, Roy and his wife Tammy, from Lewiston, Ron and his wife Barb, from Camas, Wash., and Dave and his wife Janice, from Nezperce; and two sisters, Sue Silvers and her husband Mitch, from Lewiston, and Cheryl Baldus and Kurt, from Boise.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church, with dinner following and burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Nezperce Cemetery. Donations in her honor can be made to The Willow Center in Lewiston.