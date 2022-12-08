Carl Leon Mitchell, 101, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Carl was born August 12, 1921, in West Virginia, to Emery Harrison Mitchell and Marguerite Glover Mitchell.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds light and variable..
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 3:07 am
Carl Leon Mitchell, 101, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Carl was born August 12, 1921, in West Virginia, to Emery Harrison Mitchell and Marguerite Glover Mitchell.
Carl rode the box cars to Idaho as a young teen and he enlisted in the Army in 1940. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, where he built runways for allied aircraft.
Later, Carl was sent to Spokane to teach rock crushing school and he was later transferred to Okinawa, Japan. After WWII, he worked in construction around the world and settled in Washington as a heavy equipment mechanic. He married the love of his life, Minnie Blumberg, on Christmas Eve of 1944.
Carl is survived by his sisters Pauline and Violet, his brother Junior, his daughters Carol Kimble, Beverly (Leroy) Sullivan and Lynn (Sandy) Bain, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.
Carl is known for his love of playing music, with his favorite instrument being the mandolin, his one-of-a-kind stories, taking his grandchildren fishing and his devotion to his entire family. Carl also took the Military Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2021.
We are grateful that you are, at last, in the loving arms of your beloved “Yankee” (Minnie).
“A man never dies. His light, like the sun, will shine on forever.”
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.