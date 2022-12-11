This world lost one heck of a guy and heaven gained an angel on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Carl, age 46, died due to injuries from a work-related accident.
Carl was special from the beginning, one of a kind, as he made his presentation into this world on New Year’s Day. He was always very proud of knowing he took his journey home from the hospital in a Christmas stocking.
Carl was born to Melba Sue Graham and Leonard Vandenburg on Jan. 1, 1976, in Lewiston. He went to school in many places, including Orofino and Kamiah, Clarkston and Chiloquin, Ore.
Carl married Amanda McCloskey in February 1998, and she passed in a tragic accident in March 1998. After the devastation of losing his wife, a few years later, Carl gained one of his life’s greatest treasures, a son, Jonathon Dolan, his pride and joy.
Carl worked at various locations throughout his short life and was a loyal employee, giving the last 22 years of his life to Swift Transportation, as a diesel mechanic.
Carl married the love of his life, Jaimie Meyers, on Oct. 1, 2021. With this marriage, Carl gained a son and daughter, Brandon and Shawna Stump, and a grandson, Grayson Green, that he loved and adored. In the past year, Carl was blessed to find out he had a daughter, Zoe Slape. Meeting and getting to know her was a very proud moment for him.
Carl’s love for everyone he knew was larger than life itself and more than likely he told you so. He never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, camping, spending time with family and friends and last, but definitely not least, he was a huge football fan — go 49ers.
Carl was truly a kid whisperer and a gentle giant. Every kid loved him. He was really just a big kid at heart. Carl gave the biggest hugs, always said “I Love You” and made everyone feel like family. Carl would give the shirt off his back to help anyone and everyone he knew, big or small. Thank goodness he did, because when it came to his own projects, well, all we can say is: procrastination. The best way of describing Carl is, he was one of the good ones. Carl was a simple man.
Carl leaves behind his wife, Jaimie; sons, Jonathon and Brandon; daughters, Zoe and Shawna; grandson, Grayson; sisters, Debbie (Orville) Corbit, Tammy (David) Osburn, Miriam (Joe) Rector and Debbie Perry; brothers, Dick Vandenburg and Terry Vandenburg; many nieces and nephews; extended family, Shawn and Amy Chrislock; and a huge amount of close friends who were also family to him.
Carl joins his mother, father and stepmother in heaven, Melba Sue Graham, Leonard and Micki Vandenburg.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Bennett Building in Asotin. This will include a potluck dinner, and the meat will be provided. Whether or not you can attend Carl’s celebration of life, please wear San Francisco 49ers apparel, Sunday Funday apparel, or anything that would remind you of Carl, and raise a glass in celebration of his life on New Year’s Eve.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Veteran’s Administration or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank each and every person that knew Carl as you all were family to him. We are gonna miss our biggest goofball. Thank you all for loving him.