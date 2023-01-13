Carl Henry Wade, named in honor of both of his grandpas, was born Oct. 2, 1957, in Pomeroy to Cecil Wade and Beverly Smith Wade. Carl passed away surrounded by his family Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane because of interstitial lung disease at the age of 65.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Pomeroy, graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1976. Carl married Kim Capwell on Sept. 10, 1977, recently celebrating 45 years of marriage. Carl and Kim were blessed with three sons, Jeff, Michael and Andrew.
At an early age, Carl worked for various farmers and also worked for a short time at General Tractor and Implement in Pomeroy. Carl began his career at Dye Seed Ranch in 1978, where he was the mill supervisor and seed lab tech — he was a dedicated employee of Dye’s for 44 years.
Carl’s favorite season was hunting season, something he looked forward to every year. From a young age, he immensely enjoyed hunting with his dad and other family members, to later in life when he hunted with his sons and friends. He loved everything about that time of year: the preparation, the time spent with family and friends, and getting a deer or elk was an added bonus. Carl was lucky enough to draw multiple quality bull tags and harvested two trophy Blue Mountain bulls, which were memorable experiences for him. Fishing and camping with family were some of his favorite pastimes. Carl was a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan and enjoyed watching the NASCAR races.
For 20 years, Carl was a volunteer firefighter and a first responder with the Garfield County Fire Department. Carl began working with the Pomeroy Junior Gun Club when his boys began shooting and continued with the program for many years even though his sons were no longer participating in the program. He enjoyed trapshooting and one of his special memories of that time was when he was on a shooting squad with four other friends and each of them shot straight 25s with none of them missing a target in the round.
In February of 2018 Carl, became a grandpa to Greyson Alexander Wade and his life was filled with joy. There was no better time spent than time spent with Greyson.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Beverly, and his grandparents Henry and Rena Wade, Carl and Marie Smith, Bernice and Ray Pence. He is survived by his wife, Kim; sons Jeff, Michael and Andrew (Amanda); grandson Greyson, all of Pomeroy; sisters Connie (Duane) Larson, of Potlatch, Debbie Taylor, of Potlatch and Tami (Kaare) Norland, of Clarkston, sister-in-law Colleen Capwell, of Spokane, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Clark and Lillian Capwell, of Colfax.
Carl was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be deeply missed.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital c/o Bob Cox, P.O. Box 545, Pomeroy, WA 99347; or Pomeroy Junior Gun Club, c/o Ken Bott, 389 15th St., Pomeroy, WA 99347.
A memorial service for Carl will be held at a later date in the Blue Mountains.
Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.