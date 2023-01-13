Carl Henry Wade, named in honor of both of his grandpas, was born Oct. 2, 1957, in Pomeroy to Cecil Wade and Beverly Smith Wade. Carl passed away surrounded by his family Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane because of interstitial lung disease at the age of 65.

Carl was a lifelong resident of Pomeroy, graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1976. Carl married Kim Capwell on Sept. 10, 1977, recently celebrating 45 years of marriage. Carl and Kim were blessed with three sons, Jeff, Michael and Andrew.