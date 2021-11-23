Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his Pullman home.
Carl was born Nov. 25, 1936, in San Fernando, Calif., to Earl and Agnes (Staggs) Ketchie. He grew up in San Fernando Valley and graduated from high school there. Carl was winter class president his senior year. He was a gifted football player and made all-city and all-valley teams. Carl was recruited to Washington State University, where he played football from 1957-58. He was drafted in the 1959 NFL draft. He chose to return to California and went to work as a delivery driver for an Anheuser-Busch distributor. Also, at that time he entered the U.S. Air National Guard and served as a load master until his honorable discharge. Carl married Grace DelGiudice on July 30, 1960, in Santa Maria, Calif. They made their home in Mission Hills, Calif., until the family came to Pullman in 1968. Carl and his business partner, Larry Myers, operated several taverns: Charlie Brown’s and The Wooden Nickel, and also owned and operated C&L Vending. Carl went to work at Washington State University in the Compton Union Building (CUB) as a custodian and later transferred to facilities maintenance, where he retired as the custodial services manager in 2000.
Carl enjoyed woodworking and made many things including horse drawn carriages. The “Farm” on Rose Creek Road was the focus of his free time, and many times for the entire family. He spent times over the years in the outdoors and especially liked hunting and fishing. In the early years while raising hound dogs, he also enjoyed taxidermy. Carl was an enthusiastic Cougar football and basketball fan; he was Crimson and Gray through and through.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Ketchie, of Moscow; his daughter, Kelli Mehlman, of Pullman; his two grandchildren, Michelle Mehlman and Joel Anderson; and his nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, his parents, and his brother Kenneth Ketchie. The family will greet friends at a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Pullman Presbyterian Church. Carl will be laid to rest following the memorial service next to his wife Gracie at the Pullman Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will follow at Zeppoz in Pullman.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to the Pullman Presbyterian Church, and Pullman Fire and Ambulance Services.