Carl Fager, age 84, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Carl was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Kewaunee, Wis., to William and Myrtle Kuehl Fager. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers: Willard, Arthur, Milton, Earl, Orville, Harold, Willis and Lloyd.
Carl is survived by his wife, Sandra, of Potlatch; sons, Bruce Fager (Tammy), of Potlatch, and Craig Fager, of Dillon, Mont.; grandson Jeff Fager (Amber), of Harvard; granddaughter, Heather Gilbertson (Chris), of Princeton; and six great-grandchildren.
While attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he met and married Sandra Stewart. He also served as an F-89 fighter interceptor pilot in the Wisconsin and later Montana Air National Guard.
He moved to Missoula, Mont., in 1961 to complete his forestry degree and subsequently worked for the Forest Service in Plains, Mont., St. Maries, Harlowton and Billings, Mont.
Carl loved his Lord, his family and the great outdoors. He was a very active member of his church, serving many terms as deacon, Sunday school teacher and usher. He also, at various times, was a member of Full Gospel Businessmen, St. Maries volunteer fire and EMT, Kiwanis, Friendship Force and the Gideons International, where he enjoyed visiting evangelical churches to present the Gideon ministry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Princeton Church of the Nazarene or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 20024, Billings, MT 59104.