CariDawn (Alfrey) Luther was born Jan. 21, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston. She passed away at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
She lived in Lewiston and Kamiah before moving to Hayward, Calif., in 1964. She went to school through her junior year there, returning to Kamiah to be with her grandparents, Ed and Bernice Peterson. She finished her senior year and graduated there.
Cari met and married Tom Holman in 1976. Together they had one daughter, Hannah. They later divorced and she married Mike Millage. They were later divorced as well. Hannah McElrath (Holman) had three daughters, Haley, Kendyl and Peyton McElrath, who were the light of Cari’s life. Hannah is married to Eric McElrath.
Among the places Cari lived were Juliaetta, Lewiston and Clarkston. She enjoyed arts and crafts, the outdoors, gardening, fishing and boating. She also spent time living in Hells Canyon, helping with guests at the Kirby Creek Lodge and the river boating trips. Her closest companion at the time of her death was Mike Tyler.
Cari was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn Alfrey. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Guiomar (Alfrey), of Centralia, Wash.; and sister Marci McKinney, of Tenino, Wash.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.