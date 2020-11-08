Candance Susan Atkinson was born in Clarkston and passed unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was 57 years old.
Her son, Jay Reed, and her siblings, John, Dori, Dusty and Michelle, survive her.
Those who knew her knew you could always lean on her shoulder, cry and say whatever you were really thinking. Her knack for being artsy and “saving” things usually meant a visit with her would end by you taking home a gift that would melt your heart or give you strength for the next day. She was loving, kind, a fighter and genuine to a fault. She had a soft spot for dachshunds, broken things and pies. Her interest in the moon and stars made her conversations out of this world, but her love of getting her hands dirty in the garden kept her grounded. In her life, she had been a bartender, a cook, a day care worker, a clerk, a flagger, an auntie, the best sister ever, a loving daughter and a wonderful mother.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Recovery Café, 3312 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, please contact for reservations: Jay at (971) 295-9741 or Michelle at (360) 513-8879.