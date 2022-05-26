Camille J. Hardisty

Camille Joyce Hardisty died peacefully at her home in Nezperce on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1945, to George and Hilda Baune in Cottonwood. She was their second child and would be joined by six more siblings. They were raised on a small farm just outside of Nezperce. She attended elementary school at Holy Trinity Catholic School until she entered public high school. In the summer of 1962, just before her senior year, Camille met the love of her life, Dave Hardisty. They were married on Feb. 23, 1963, and started their family soon after. Dave and Camille would live in Northport, Wash., for a short time before returning to Nez-perce to raise their family.
Camille was a proud homemaker until her children were of school age. In effort to be an ever-watchful mom, she started driving school bus for the Nezperce School District while also volunteering as an EMT. Camille was highly involved in the lives of her children. She rarely missed a game, always cheered the loudest and much to their horror, chaperoned every single high school dance. Camille loved her children and all of the friends they brought home. She opened her home to many and loved on them as if they were her own, free of judgment and full of acceptance; there was always room for one more in the Hardisty house.
There wasn’t much that got to Camille, or things she couldn’t handle, except when Walt and Todd held her down, with the assistance of their father, to tickle her feet mercilessly. That she couldn’t stand, but there was literally nothing she could do about it. Nor could she stop it when they decided to play catch with her in the living room. Camille was a good sport about it though and hardly ever cried.
Camille loved to garden vegetables and generally had beautiful flowers growing at her home. She was proud of her massive garden and spent much of the late summer canning and preserving the fruits of her labor with her mother, sisters and two girls, Heidi and Julie. Camille’s creativity seemed endless. Her sewing skills and eye for beauty were extremely helpful in helping her girls prepare for their weddings; she made every bridesmaid dress and bouquet for each. She was an active member of the Nezperce Hobby Club for a number of years.
Camille was extremely active in the Nezperce community and the Holy Trinity Parish. There was not much that happened in town that Camille didn’t know about. Some might say she was the town gossip, others would argue that she was well informed. “Well, I’ll be a dirty shirt” was a catch phrase of Camille’s when something surprised her or if, heaven forbid, she was wrong (but we all know her being wrong was a rarity). One thing was for sure, though — Camille was an excellent sounding board and she offered a listening ear or words of encouragement to those who needed it.
Camille held many jobs in her lifetime. As mentioned, she was a homemaker, a bus driver and an EMT; but she was also a court room bailiff and election official for Lewis County, a substitute teacher, an at-home care provider for elders in the community and a harvest truck driver. She absolutely loved driving harvest truck for “Farmer Larry;” for 32 years, she drove that old green truck with red racks. Undoubtedly, many of the elevator operators or staff at the scales have fun stories of Camille or can recall her “comin’ in hot” so she can run for another load, except of course if her grandkids or great-grandkids were with her. Whether they liked it or not, Camille shared her love for harvest with all the children of her family.
After 40 years of devotion to her family and to her church, Camille proudly earned her GED without telling anyone. The announcement came when she proudly shared pictures of her and Dave, her gown and tassel and pictures of the day.
Some would describe Camille as a pillar in the Holy Trinity Parish. She was very active in the Ladies of Holy Trinity as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and a proud witness to many baptisms, first communions, and confirmations in her family and community. Camille loved to help organize donations for the church yard sale every year. We aren’t sure if she really liked the organizing part or was more interested in being “well-informed” and spending time with her best friends. She was also often charged with organizing funeral dinners and other church events. Camille was deep in her faith and love for her parish. She was a woman of prayer and hope, devoting her life to be a good wife, mother and friend.
Camille was an extraordinary woman and touched the lives of many. We aren’t going to say that she lit up a room with her smile, because … well … she didn’t. She did, however, love; she loved hard and with all her might. Her life revolved around her family and her faith.
Camille is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 43 years; two brothers, Ed and Nick; three sisters, Donna, Susie and Teresa; one grandchild, Dominic; and one great-grandchild, Kova. She is survived by a brother, Don; a sister, Leanne; and her four children, Julie Hardisty, of Lewiston, Walter Hardisty, of Lewiston, Heidi (Chris) Scarano, of Clarkston, and Todd Hardisty, of Lewiston. Camille was always proud of her nine grandkids, 12 great-grandkids, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and countless cousins.
The family invites all to attend Catholic Services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce. The Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. June 3, with funeral services at 12:30 p.m. June 4. Final interment and graveside services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery directly following. The family further invites all to join them in sharing memories, laughter and a meal back at the Catholic Hall when services are complete.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is overseeing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for monetary donations be made to The Ladies of Holy Trinity.