Cally Jean Meyer lived nothing short of an adventurous life, with mud on her boots, a spirit for the outdoors and unconditional love for anyone who needed a place to call home.
In her 67 years, Cally taught her children Shannon Peterson, Craig Peterson, Talainya Loomis (Bill Jenkins), and Crystal (Nick) George, the importance of family, holiday celebrations, and taking time to do the things you really love in life.
She was born Aug. 24, 1954, in what would remain her hometown of Lewiston. From a young age, Cally was determined to be the adventure maker. The only kid on the block (truthfully anywhere known to man in these parts) to have a monkey as a pet, riding her horse to school while living in the Orchards, an only sister to two brothers, Lonnie Alfrey and Larry (Jeannine) Alfrey, who kept her on her toes. As she grew up she learned how to bowl and didn’t have any qualms about showing off her skills with a score of 300. She wasn’t afraid to play the next best in a game of pool, or load up her four-wheeler and go for a ride, and she always looked forward to enjoying a cold one while embracing the love of her most favorite thing, family time.
Cally was a graduate of the Lewiston High School; she dedicated her time in the ‘80s as a dispatcher in Idaho County, and later showed the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley her knack for wheeling and dealing in the banking industry. Her passion for developing relationships, her amazing work ethic, and a drive to help others, are all the special things that make Cally such a memorable person.
When Cally became a grandma, her unconditional love for her grandchildren Brisen, Brandon, Caedyn, Kelsey, Jaylin, Kayl, Leyton and Colt, was felt through her time baking cookies, carving pumpkins, playing a large board game of checkers, and some extra-special snuggle time especially around the holidays. Oh, and can’t forget her yummy taco bar nights.
Cally’s smile, skip in her step, love for hunting and funny habits of collecting some of the most random stuff, will truly be missed. On Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in faith we know she was met in heaven with the open arms of her parents, Harold and Kay Alfrey, and Irma and Ben Cummings, brother Lonnie Alfrey, and her heart is overwhelmed and peaceful being reacquainted to her first-born child, Ricky.
Please come join us in the celebration of the life of our country girl Cally Jean Meyers. Just come as you are and enjoy the many memories that will be shared and made at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
In lieu of donations or flowers please just share your special memories and stories that can be passed on generation to generation. And as Cally would say, “See me” soon...